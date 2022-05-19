 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenneth Lee

Kenneth Lee

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kenneth S. Lee, 96, rural Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel-Zion South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m Thursday at the church in Newman Grove.

Kenneth Lee died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

1926-2022

Kenneth Stanley Lee, son of Oscar and Minnie (Kaarstad) Lee, was born on the family farm near Bradish on April 10, 1926. Kenny was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church. He attended rural elementary School District 77 and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1943.

Kenny was inducted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 23, 1951, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 2, 1953, having attained the rank of corporal.

On June 3, 1954, Kenny was united in marriage to Geraldine Berg at the South Branch Church. The couple made their home on the family farm, where Kenny lived his entire life. He was a lifelong farmer who raised corn, soybeans, hay, cattle and hogs.

Kenny was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. His faith was important to him, and he was a good example of a Godly man.

Kenny was a gentle, quiet and humble person. He loved his family and was proud of them all. He was a great spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Those surviving Kenny include his spouse of 68 years, Geraldine Lee of Albion; four children, Duane (Sharon) Lee of Albion, Gary (Carolyn) Lee of Imperial, Merlin (Kristie) Lee of Norfolk and Janet (Bob) Connell of Marysville, Kan.; grandchildren Christopher (Ashley) Lee, Brian (Tanya) Lee, Andy (Ellie) Connell, Marissa (Kyle) Kremer, Jodi (Jordan) Deterding, Angela Lee, Marcus Lee and Kelsey (Levi) Kumm; step grandson A.J. (Annemarie) Nowak; great-grandchildren Ivor Lee, Wade Deterding, Vera Lee, Tate Lee and Whitley Deterding; step-great-grandchildren, Mayson Miller and Mia Nowak; a brother, Maynard (Doralea) Lee of Norfolk; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Merna (Ken) Bowman; parents-in-law, Emil and Mabel Berg; brother-in-law Rueben Berg; sisters-in-law June (Elmer) Vonderohe and Adeline (Wilber) Reiche; and an infant niece, Karen Bowman.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Leo Hegr

Leo Hegr

MADISON — Services for Leo F. Hegr, 65, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763 …

Jacqueline Carstens

Jacqueline Carstens

MADISON — Memorial services for Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Carstens, 72, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Jean Yates

Jean Yates

HARTINGTON — Services for Jean Yates of Hartington will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Betty Ketelsen

Betty Ketelsen

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Ketelsen, 85, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Wanda Kreitman

Wanda Kreitman

Wanda Arlene Wedekind Kreitman passed from this life into eternal life on May 10, 2022. She died at the age of 99 years in her own home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Roma Martin

Roma Martin

ST. EDWARD — Services for Roma J. Martin, 88, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Mick Goc will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.

Kenneth Lee

Kenneth Lee

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kenneth S. Lee, 96, rural Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel-Zion South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Amer…

Leo Hegr

Leo Hegr

MADISON — Services for Leo F. Hegr, 65, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Leo Hegr died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Tara Lantz

Tara Lantz

OAKLAND — Private graveside services for Tara Lantz, 38, Beemer, will be at the Pioneer Cemetery in rural Oakland. A celebration of life will be 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Wisner City Auditorium.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara