NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kenneth S. Lee, 96, rural Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel-Zion South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m Thursday at the church in Newman Grove.
Kenneth Lee died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
1926-2022
Kenneth Stanley Lee, son of Oscar and Minnie (Kaarstad) Lee, was born on the family farm near Bradish on April 10, 1926. Kenny was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church. He attended rural elementary School District 77 and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1943.
Kenny was inducted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 23, 1951, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 2, 1953, having attained the rank of corporal.
On June 3, 1954, Kenny was united in marriage to Geraldine Berg at the South Branch Church. The couple made their home on the family farm, where Kenny lived his entire life. He was a lifelong farmer who raised corn, soybeans, hay, cattle and hogs.
Kenny was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. His faith was important to him, and he was a good example of a Godly man.
Kenny was a gentle, quiet and humble person. He loved his family and was proud of them all. He was a great spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Those surviving Kenny include his spouse of 68 years, Geraldine Lee of Albion; four children, Duane (Sharon) Lee of Albion, Gary (Carolyn) Lee of Imperial, Merlin (Kristie) Lee of Norfolk and Janet (Bob) Connell of Marysville, Kan.; grandchildren Christopher (Ashley) Lee, Brian (Tanya) Lee, Andy (Ellie) Connell, Marissa (Kyle) Kremer, Jodi (Jordan) Deterding, Angela Lee, Marcus Lee and Kelsey (Levi) Kumm; step grandson A.J. (Annemarie) Nowak; great-grandchildren Ivor Lee, Wade Deterding, Vera Lee, Tate Lee and Whitley Deterding; step-great-grandchildren, Mayson Miller and Mia Nowak; a brother, Maynard (Doralea) Lee of Norfolk; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Merna (Ken) Bowman; parents-in-law, Emil and Mabel Berg; brother-in-law Rueben Berg; sisters-in-law June (Elmer) Vonderohe and Adeline (Wilber) Reiche; and an infant niece, Karen Bowman.
