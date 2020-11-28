BLOOMFIELD — Private family services for Kenneth Kumm, 91, of Bloomfield will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Graveside services will follow at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his residence.
———
Kenneth Edward Kumm was born Aug. 15, 1929, to Robert and Meta (Gloe) Kumm on a farm northwest of Osmond. He passed away Nov. 26, 2020, peacefully in his son’s home on his farm by Bloomfield.
Kenneth was baptized into faith on Sept. 1, 1929, and was confirmed on March 29, 1942, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Unfortunately, a farming accident at an early age caused him to have a prosthetic leg, but for 87 years that never slowed him down. During his early years, Kenneth worked on a threshing crew but farming with his family was his passion. He graduated from Osmond High School on May 26, 1946.
On Feb. 26, 1950, Kenneth was united in marriage to Norma Jean Schlote of Creighton at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. After their marriage, Kenneth and Norma made their home south of Bloomfield and became members of First Trinity Lutheran Church. Here they were blessed with six children: Karen, Connie, Patricia, Kevin, Kelvin and Pamela.
Farming was in his blood and he took the greatest pride in his farm and always did as much as he could to continually improve upon what he had. In 1968, Kenneth was the first person in the area to install a center pivot irrigation. He won countless awards for his test plot yields and always enjoyed working with livestock. His passion for farming continued through his sons, Kelvin and Kevin, along with his grandson Kenneth and great-grandson Kendric. He knew his farm would continue to strive for years to come.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Karen Skinner of Palmyra, Connie Dittoe of Lincoln, Patricia (Larry) Steckly of Lincoln, Kevin Kumm of Norfolk and Kelvin (Joleen) of Wausa; son-in-law Steve Olson of Plainview; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings Milford (Hattie) Kumm of Osmond, Robert (LaVern) Kumm of Lincoln and Elaine (Lloyd) Timmerman of Osmond; in-laws Leland Schlote of Creighton, Donna Tyler of Creighton, Marilyn Schlote of Norfolk and Barbara Schlote of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Meta Kumm; his beloved wife, Norma in November 2019; parents-in-law Rudolph and Myrtle Schlote; daughter Pamela Olson; brothers Glen (Bernice) Kumm and Harland (Lavila) Kumm; sisters Alice (Earl) Schnoover and Elizabeth (Ted) Herbolsheimer; infant brother Lester; sons-in-law Russell Johnson, Bill Skinner and Bob Dittoe; and in-laws Dean Schlote, Jeanette Schlote and Larry Tyler.