BLOOMFIELD — Private family services for Kenneth Kumm, 91, of Bloomfield will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Graveside services will follow at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his residence.

Kenneth Edward Kumm was born Aug. 15, 1929, to Robert and Meta (Gloe) Kumm on a farm northwest of Osmond. He passed away Nov. 26, 2020, peacefully in his son’s home on his farm by Bloomfield.

Kenneth was baptized into faith on Sept. 1, 1929, and was confirmed on March 29, 1942, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Unfortunately, a farming accident at an early age caused him to have a prosthetic leg, but for 87 years that never slowed him down. During his early years, Kenneth worked on a threshing crew but farming with his family was his passion. He graduated from Osmond High School on May 26, 1946.

On Feb. 26, 1950, Kenneth was united in marriage to Norma Jean Schlote of Creighton at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. After their marriage, Kenneth and Norma made their home south of Bloomfield and became members of First Trinity Lutheran Church. Here they were blessed with six children: Karen, Connie, Patricia, Kevin, Kelvin and Pamela.

Farming was in his blood and he took the greatest pride in his farm and always did as much as he could to continually improve upon what he had. In 1968, Kenneth was the first person in the area to install a center pivot irrigation. He won countless awards for his test plot yields and always enjoyed working with livestock. His passion for farming continued through his sons, Kelvin and Kevin, along with his grandson Kenneth and great-grandson Kendric. He knew his farm would continue to strive for years to come.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Karen Skinner of Palmyra, Connie Dittoe of Lincoln, Patricia (Larry) Steckly of Lincoln, Kevin Kumm of Norfolk and Kelvin (Joleen) of Wausa; son-in-law Steve Olson of Plainview; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings Milford (Hattie) Kumm of Osmond, Robert (LaVern) Kumm of Lincoln and Elaine (Lloyd) Timmerman of Osmond; in-laws Leland Schlote of Creighton, Donna Tyler of Creighton, Marilyn Schlote of Norfolk and Barbara Schlote of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Meta Kumm; his beloved wife, Norma in November 2019; parents-in-law Rudolph and Myrtle Schlote; daughter Pamela Olson; brothers Glen (Bernice) Kumm and Harland (Lavila) Kumm; sisters Alice (Earl) Schnoover and Elizabeth (Ted) Herbolsheimer; infant brother Lester; sons-in-law Russell Johnson, Bill Skinner and Bob Dittoe; and in-laws Dean Schlote, Jeanette Schlote and Larry Tyler.

HARTINGTON — Services for Virgil D. Kathol, 67, of Hartington will be on 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

NORFOLK — Services for Donna Kern, 61, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home Norfolk.

ATKINSON — Services for Robert Tunender, 76, of Atkinson, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

MADISON — Services for Mauricio Perez, 24, of Englewood, Colo., are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy M. Evans, 86, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

CROFTON — Graveside services for Dallas G. Fiscus, 65, of Crofton will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating.

Graveside services for Leanna K. Hanson, 71, of Rapid City, S.D., were Sunday, Nov. 22, at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish, S.D., with the Rev. Patrick Karn officiating.

NORFOLK — Private family funeral service for M. Lavon Blunck, 86, of Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Officiating the service…

HARTINGTON — Services for Roger A. Crandall, 75, of Norfolk are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

