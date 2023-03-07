Kenneth Krupicka

LINCOLN — Services for Kenneth R. Krupicka, 84, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., in Lincoln.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
1938-2023
Kenneth R. Krupicka peacefully passed away on March 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on April 26, 1938, and lived his life to the fullest. He was born in Spencer on April 28, 1938, to Otto and Helen (Hambek) Krupicka. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard (Dickie) Krupicka, and his spouse of 41 years, Judith H. (Bentzen) Krupicka.
Ken’s greatest joy in life came from his surviving family members.
Ken was a loving father to their two daughters, Lisa Schmitz (Donna Schellenberger) and Tammy Susie (De’Nell Beard). After Judith’s passing, Ken found love and adventure again with Marsha Sowers, and they officially started their lives together with a commitment ceremony on July 31, 2015.
Ken enjoyed and was always proud of his grandchildren, Tiffany Guenther (Schmitz) (Tom), Jason Schmitz (Hajra), Hannah Susie and Hadley Susie; step-grandchildren Marie Nguyen (John), Jake Schellenberger (Kendall); and five great-grandchildren.
Ken was loved by his sister, Janet (Krupicka) Ohri (Paul); aunt Irene Stringfellow; sister-in-law Nina (Bentzen) Bahm; brother-in-law Melvin Bentzen (Carmen); nine nieces and nephews; and many fun-loving cousins.
Ken was raised a Master Mason in 1981 and served as master of Mosaic Masonic Lodge No. 55 in Norfolk. He held a dual membership in East Lincoln Lodge No. 210. Ken was a member of Sesostris Shrine, where he served as treasurer for a number of years. In addition, he was an associate member of El Zaribah Shrine in Phoenix, Ariz. Ken also joined the Lincoln Scottish Rite and was made a Knight Commander of the Court of Honour in 1999.
Ken’s zest for life was also reflected throughout his working years. Ken farmed with his dad, growing up and for a short time worked building bridges. His career included manager of a Continental Trailways bus station, salesperson for Lincoln Tour and Travel, and entrepreneur. Ken, along with Judy, owned and operated Nutrisystem at four locations, a clothing store called Stepping Out, and a vending trailer, from which they sold mini donuts at summer events.
Ken was a Century 21 agent and worked for a monument company for a short period of time. Ken spent the last 13 years of his career selling liquor for Sterling Distributors.
Ken’s insatiable love for life and genuine kindness drew people to him; he never met a stranger. His laughter was infectious, and his heart was boundless. Ken was a gentle-hearted man with a beautiful smile that could light up a room.
He lived by the motto of, “It doesn’t get any better than this,” enjoying the moment he was in and thankful to be surrounded by love.
Memorials may be given to Shrine Hospitals in care of the Sesostris Shrine 1050 Saltillo Road, Roca, NE 68430 or Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar St., Omaha, NE 68124 or hospicehouseomaha.org.