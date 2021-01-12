BEEMER — Services for Kenneth Karloff, 76, Wisner, was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Jared Hartman officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Masks was required to attend the visitation and the service at the church.
He died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisted with the arrangements.
———
Kenneth Duane Karloff was born on June 15, 1944, to Lester and Delilah (Neiman) Karloff in West Point. He was baptized and later confirmed in 1963 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. Kenny attended Beemer Elementary School through the eighth grade.
Kenneth resided with his parents on the farm and after Lester’s death moved to St. Joseph’s Retirement Community in West Point before residing at the Wisner Care Center.
Kenneth was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He loved to play the accordion, spend time with his dog, Scotty, and had an affection for frogs.
Survivors include his brothers, Dean and Connie Karloff of West Point and Larry Karloff of West Point. Several nieces and a nephew also survive him.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Delilah Karloff; a brother, Keith Karloff; and a sister-in-law, Ruby Karloff.