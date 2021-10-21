WAYNE — Services for Kenneth M. Kardell, 94, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Kenneth Kardell died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna Smith, 85, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Donna Smith died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ron Hampton, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
WEST POINT — Services for Dennis Reichlinger, 88, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial of the ashes in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted.
Memorial services for Robert H. “Bob” Hesse, 96, Dallas, Texas, will be at noon on Monday, Nov. 1, at the North Dallas Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View Lane, in Dallas. Graveside services will be at 2:15 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with private burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of …
NORFOLK — Services for Duane E. Dufek, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Duane Dufek died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita, Kan.
ATKINSON — Services for Jeffrey D. Marcellus, 50, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Atkinson Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.