Kenneth Jenson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth “Dean” Jenson, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Glenn Wapelhorst will officiate.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the chapel.

1936-2023

He passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Dean was born Sept. 9, 1936, in St. Edward to Kenneth S. and Margaret “Dolly” (Flood) Jenson. He attended Newman Grove Public Schools and graduated in 1954.

Dean married Jeanie Johnson on July 31, 1955, in Newman Grove. After marriage, Dean and Jeanie lived in Newman Grove for 30 years. Dean farmed and worked at Halgren’s Grocery Store. He later owned and operated the J&E Family Center until selling the business in 1985. Dean and Jeanie then moved to Norfolk, where Dean was a car salesman for Langel Auto Sales and later Holiday Auto Sales until his retirement in 2000.

Dean was strong in his faith and was a friend to everyone he met. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his dog, Bella, attending his grandchildren’s activities, riding his motorcycle and watching westerns.

Over the years, he was active in the community, including serving as a volunteer for the fire department and the rescue unit, in addition to being on boards for both a hospital and a park. He was also a member of the Lions Club.

Dean is survived by his spouse, Jeanie; his children, Lori Jenson of Norfolk, Dan (Joni) Jenson of Centennial, Colo., David (Tammy) Jenson of Columbus and Patti Eacker of Norfolk; his siblings, Richard (MaryAnn) Jenson of Norfolk and Nancy (Wayne) Albracht of Madison; his grandchildren, Preston Zach of Lincoln, Jordan Zach of Plainview, Danielle (Bill) Wills of Bakersfield, Calif., Cody (Perri) Zach of Omaha, Alyssa (Silas) Sims of Denver, Colo., Jacob Jenson of Omaha, Thomas Eacker of Norfolk and Jessica Jenson of Omaha; his great-grandchildren, Caleb and Elena Wills of Bakersfield, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Dolly Jenson, and his parents-in-law, Henry and Elenora Johnson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

