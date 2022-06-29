 Skip to main content
Kenneth Jacob

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kenneth Jacob, 70, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Kenneth Jacob died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1952-2022

Kenneth Ward Jacob was born to Melvin and Velda (Volkers) Jacob on April 14, 1952. He was a longtime member of the Methodist Church in Bloomfield, where he was confirmed. Kenneth’s greatest passion was his family and grandchildren. He loved camping, farming and his cows.

Kenneth began his working career at the age of 16 when he started to work for Rod and Terry Lamprecht. He worked for them for 11 years.

On Oct. 23, 1971, Kenneth married Marilyn Bayne of Coleridge. To this union, three daughters were born: Julie, Angela and Alisa. In 1981, they moved to a dairy farm west of Bloomfield. He and his family milked cows for 15 years. In 1996, Kenneth began working at Prince Hydraulics in Hartington until his semi-retirement in 2021.

Kenneth is survived by his spouse, Marilyn of Bloomfield; three daughters, Julie (Robert) Osborne of Norfolk, Angela (Daniel) Wamberg of Wausa and Alisa Johnson of Wausa; nine grandchildren, Chase (Shanae) Osborne, Brooklyn and Kaylee Osborne, Dillon, Dawson and Alexa Wamberg, Brady (Madison) Johnson and Caleb and Chloe Johnson; one great-grandchild on the way; siblings Melva Tranmer of Pierce, Larry (Teri) Jacob of Fremont, Gene Jacob of Hooper, Carol (Steve) Stalling of Wausa and Ellen Opkis of Creighton; sister-in-law Darla Jacob of Beresford, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Marvin, Donald, Dale and Dean Jacob; sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Duane Hamm; brothers-in-law LaVern Opkis and Kyle Tranmer; father- and mother-in-law Virgil and Velda Bayne; two brothers-in-law, Virgil Jr. and Randall Bayne; two sisters-in-law, Sharon and Sheryl Bayne; and many aunts and uncles and a niece and nephew.

Kenneth Jacob

