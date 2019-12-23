HARTINGTON — Kenneth J. Uhing, 88, of Hartington died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Funeral services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
STANTON — Funeral services for Arlene J. Miller, 86, of Stanton are currently pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
ELGIN — Rita K. Wagner, 76, of Lincoln, formerly of Elgin, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.
WINSIDE — A memorial service for Tom L. Anderson, 58, of Winside, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at the Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with Clark Jenkinson officiating.
NORFOLK — Service for Florence M Porter, 95, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Arin Hess officiating. Burial will be at the Baptist Cemetery in Naper. No visitation will be held. She died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at the Ho…
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Karen E. Osborn, 78, Battle Creek, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the churc…
CLEARWATER — Services for Duaine A. Filsinger, 82, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater, with the Rev. Daniel Feusse officiating. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Snider Mem…
NORFOLK — Services for Karen E. Osborn, 78, Battle Creek, will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. …
WINSIDE —Services for Tom L. Anderson, 58, Winside, will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at the Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with Clark Jenkinson officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Spring Branch Cemetery, rural Norfolk.
