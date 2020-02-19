Kenneth Hansen

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES.
HIGHEST AMOUNTS ALONG THE U.S. 20 CORRIDOR FROM NORTH OF
NELIGH TOWARD SIOUX CITY.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE IN
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST-CENTRAL IOWA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Hansen, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery south of McLean.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

1944-2020

Ken went to be with his family and savior in heaven on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, following complications after a recent heart surgery.

Kenneth Edward was born April 22, 1944, in Norfolk, to Elmer and Luetta (Kierstead) Hansen. He shared his birthday with his mother, and they celebrated it together for many years.

Ken lived in Norfolk with his mother and older brother, Ted, while his father served in the U.S. Army. When Ken was only eight months old, his father was killed in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.

On Jan. 18, 1947, his mother married Clarence Wessel of Osmond, and they moved to a farm south of Randolph, which remained the family home until 1993. To this union, two other brothers were born, Clarence Wessel Jr. and Lauren Wessel.

Ken attended a country school from first to eighth grade. He then attended Randolph High and graduated in 1962. He furthered his education at Wayne State College for three years, before entering the management training program with Hesteds, Newberry and McCrory Co. for the next 18 years. He served in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and transferred back to the McCrory store in Norfolk.

When the store closed, he chose to remain in Nebraska and took a position with Nebraska Sports until his retirement.

On Jan. 18, 1964, he married Janice Kay Biggerstaff in Wayne. To this marriage, three children were born: Brenda, Jeffrey and Michael. After 18 years of marriage, they divorced, and Ken married Marlene Anderson.

On Aug. 31, 1991, he married Susan Taylor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Ken gained three stepsons: Scott, Craig and David. Together they were dedicated members of St. John’s for many years of service and in many capacities.

Ken was an avid gun owner and was a member of the Northeast Nebraska Gun Club Association for several years. He also had a love for music, was a member of the Norfolk Men’s Chorus for many years and sang in the church choir at St. John’s Church for over 30 years.

He is survived by his spouse of 28 years, Susan; a daughter, Brenda (Mike) of Hoskins; sons Jeff of Lincoln and Mike (Sandra) of Omaha; brothers Ted (Lavonne) of Grand Island, Clarence Jr. of Florida and Lauren (Val) of Randolph; his grandchildren, Amber Sparks of Wayne, Tim Sparks of Norfolk, Cristen (Brendan) Janssen of Norfolk, Jeremy Hansen of Lincoln, Nichole (Nate) Spangler of Iowa; six great-grandchildren; his stepsons, Scott (Debbie) Taylor of Pierce, Craig (Sue) Taylor of Pierce and David (Tara) Taylor of Wisner; his step-grandchildren, Erin, Emily, Braden, Kaleb, Jackie, Keah and Kyla; five great-stepgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

