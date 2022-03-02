 Skip to main content
Kenneth Haase

BELLEVUE — Services for Kenneth J. Haase, 80, formerly of Wayne, were Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12230 S. 36th St., in Bellevue. Burial with military honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard was at Bellevue Cemetery.

Kenneth Haase died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler — Bellevue Memorial Chapel in Bellevue is handling arrangements.

Dean Jones Sr.

LAUREL — Services for Dean Jones Sr., 77, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.

Randall Coslor

HASTINGS — Services for Randall C. “Randy” Coslor, 73, Hastings, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. The Rev. John Mueller will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday at West Union Cemetery in Sargent with the Rev. Spenser Johnso…

Cecil Hintz

HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for Cecil C. Hintz, 50, Belden, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Belden Library. Inurnment will be in the Belden Cemetery at a later date.

Elizabeth Kirby

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.

Pamela Schwartz

WINNETOON — Graveside services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Winnetoon Cemetery in Winnetoon. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate.

DeAnna Smith

Services for DeAnna M. Smith, 83, were Thursday, Jan. 13, at Christ Congregational Church of Fort Morgan, Colo. The Rev. David Schlieter officiated. Burial will be at the Serenity Falls Columbarium at Riverside Cemetery.

Larry Starman

LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.

WINNETOON — Graveside services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Winnetoon Cemetery in Winnetoon. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate.

Mark Yover

NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

