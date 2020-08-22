Kenneth Forbes

CREIGHTON — Services for Kenneth W. Forbes, 92, of Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
He died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at CHI Heath St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.
SANTEE — Services for Gladys Flyinghawk, 65, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White-Horse Carda will officiate with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in Lindy.
PETERSBURG — Services for LaVern W. Nissen, 96, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman and John Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Leg…
STUART — Services for Carolyn Fuelberth, 78, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.
PETERSBURG — Services for LaVern W. Nissen, 96, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg, the…
Services for Wallace “Wally” Kresien, 84, Fosston, Minn., were conducted at Nee Gon Nee Lutheran Church in Roy Lake, Minn.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald O. “Don” Talbott, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Gladys Flyinghawk, 65, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Phyllis F. Wachholtz, 99, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
