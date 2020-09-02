Kenneth Forbes

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Kenneth W. Forbes, 92, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Limited visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.
1927-2020
Kenneth Wayne Forbes, son of John and Inez (White) Forbes, was born Nov. 18, 1927, at Brunswick. He graduated from Brunswick High School. Kenneth then served his country in the U.S. Army.
On May 7, 1954, he was united in marriage to Jacqueline (Halsey) Forbes at the Congregational Church in Plainview. They were blessed with five children: Douglas, Robert, Cinda, Warren and Craig.
Kenneth was a farmer and lived in the Brunswick area his entire life.
Kenneth was a member of the United Church of Christ in Brunswick. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Masonic Lodge.
Kenneth is survived by his spouse, Jacqueline; children Douglas (Judy) Forbes of Brunswick, Robert Forbes of Creighton, Cinda (Ronald) Racine of Papillion, Warren (Julie) Forbes of Brunswick and Craig (LaVon) Forbes of Brunswick; 15 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Inez Forbes; his brothers, Raymond, John, Leslie and Harold; and sisters Luella and Loraine “Toots.”