You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenneth Forbes

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Kenneth W. Forbes, 92, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Limited visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

He died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at CHI Heath St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.

Tags

In other news

Gary Wragge

Gary Wragge

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Gary G. Wragge, 82, Plainview, will be Thursday, Sept. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 1…

Gloria Wegner

Gloria Wegner

SCRIBNER — Services for Gloria F. Wegner, 78, Scribner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate with burial in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Scribner.

Lila Mechaley

SANTEE — Services for Lila Mechaley, 59, Santee, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Pat Kitto, Sam Kitto and Sidney Tuttle will officiate with burial in Blessed Redeemer Cemetery in Howe Creek.

Audrey Bieg

Audrey Bieg

COLERIDGE — Graveside services for Audrey Bieg, 99, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Coleridge City Cemetery. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.

Joyce Kallhoff

O’NEILL — Services for Joyce Kallhoff, 72, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Kenneth Forbes

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Kenneth W. Forbes, 92, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 …

Gloria Randall

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gloria C. Randall, 85, Ainsworth, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will take place at a later this year in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kan.

Norman Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for the Rev. Norman K. Nelson, 82, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Dorothy Tucker

Dorothy Tucker

Private inurnment for Dorothy Gray Tucker, 96, will be at a later date in Villisca, Iowa.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-