Kenneth Forbes

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Kenneth W. Forbes, 92, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Limited visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at CHI Heath St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.