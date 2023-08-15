 Skip to main content
Kenneth Eddy

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Eddy, 39, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kenneth Eddy died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his residence in Friendswood, Texas, to where he had recently moved.

Dale Carter

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dale C. Carter, 87, of Battle Creek are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Charleen Kube

CROFTON — Services for Charleen Kube, 89, of Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Susan Johnson

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Susan R. Johnson, 73, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial at a later date.

C. Dale Carter

BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Eldon Mundorf

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Ann Koopman

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.

Adelaide Scheve

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Adelaide R. “Addie” Scheve, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Kevin Kumm

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kevin Kumm, 61, Norfolk, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Edward Boyle

O’NEILL — Services for Edward J. Boyle, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Post 93.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

