NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Eddy, 39, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kenneth Eddy died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his residence in Friendswood, Texas, to where he had recently moved.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dale C. Carter, 87, of Battle Creek are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for Charleen Kube, 89, of Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Susan R. Johnson, 73, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial at a later date.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Adelaide R. “Addie” Scheve, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kevin Kumm, 61, Norfolk, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Edward J. Boyle, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Post 93.