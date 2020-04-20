Kenneth Echtenkamp

WAYNE — Private graveside services for 95-year-old Kenneth J. “Ken” Echtenkamp of West Point, a longtime educator in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne with military honors. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
He died Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Memorials may be directed to Bancroft Youth Baseball, St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Point and Northeast Community College for student scholarships.
1924-2020
Kenneth John Echtenkamp was born July 17, 1924, at Brunswick, the eldest son of Edward J. and Josephine M. (Meyers) Echtenkamp. The family moved to the Wayne area shortly after his birth. He was baptized in Immanuel Lutheran Church, northeast of Wayne, and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. He attended elementary school, graduated from Wayne Prep High School in 1942, and enrolled at Wayne State College the following fall.
In February 1943, Kenneth volunteered for service in the U.S. Army in World War II. He served in Europe in the field artillery with the 89th Division 3rd Army. He received an honorable discharge with the rank of Sergeant in April 1946.
Following his military service, he re-enrolled at Wayne State College and received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 1950.
On June 3, 1947, Kenneth was united in marriage to Annabelle “Anne” Warren at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. To this union, three children were born: Kenneth W. “Butch,” Douglas E., and Pamela A.
Kenneth was employed at the Wayne Cabinet Shop as a cabinet-maker for two years. In 1952, the family moved to Bancroft, where he was employed as a teacher. During the 18 years at Bancroft Public Schools, he served as the high school principal and the district superintendent. He attended the University of Wyoming and earned a graduate degree in school administration in 1954.
In 1970, Kenneth was employed as the business manager and the administrative dean at Northeast Technical College in Norfolk. He also served as the interim president following the death of the college’s first president, F. Don Maclay. In 1974, he was employed as the district superintendent of the West Point Public Schools, a position that he held for 15 years until his retirement in 1989.
Kenneth was elected to the board of governors of Northeast Community College in January 1979 and served in that capacity for 32 years until his retirement from the board on Dec. 31, 2010.
During his career in public school education, he was a member of a number of state and national organizations.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his spouse of 69 years, Anne; his parents; and his brother, Earl.
Kenneth is survived by his three children: Kenneth W. “Butch” Echtenkamp of West Point, Douglas (Carol) of Lincoln and Pamela of Norfolk; three granddaughters, Jill (Josh) Baker, Jennifer (Ty) Cole and Hillary (Jason) Horner, all of Omaha; and two great-grandchildren.