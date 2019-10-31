SIOUX CITY — Services for Kenneth J. DeLaRoi, 76, Sioux City, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City. The Rev. Brad Pelzel will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. prayer service officiated by Ron Forest at Waterbury Funeral Service in Sioux City.
1943-2019
He passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at a local hospital surrounded by his family.
Kenneth DeLaRoi was born Jan. 7, 1943, in rural Knox County, the son of John and Agnes (Meyer) DeLaRoi. Kenneth grew up in rural Knox County, going to rural schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Bloomfield High School and Crofton High School, graduating in 1961. He joined the Army National Guard out of Yankton, receiving an honorable discharge in 1970.
Kenneth married Dorothy Schneider on Sept. 24, 1966, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Church in Sioux City. Kenneth worked as a mechanic for John Deere in Bloomfield, Jack Martin John Deere Implements, Sunshine Foods, Bennett Vending, Chestermans, Woodbury County Conservation and Target in Sioux City.
Kenneth loved John Deere tractors, dancing, camping, fishing, trips to the Black Hills and playing cards. He also enjoyed hosting at his favorite campgrounds.
Kenneth was very active with American Legion Post 697 in Morningside. He proudly served as honor guard at funerals and special military ceremonies.
Kenneth is survived by his spouse, Dorothy; his four children, Sara (Brian) Larkin, Christine (Robert) Murphy, Jason DeLaRoi and Ryan DeLaRoi; seven grandchildren, Abigail Morales, Rachael (Matthew) Schmitt, John Larkin, Kathryn (Tyler) Aller, Heather Murphy, Zachary Murphy and Megan DeLaRoi; four great-grandchildren, John-Miguel, Jose, Alan Morales and Edmund Schmitt; his mother, Agnes DeLaRoi; and a brother, Marvin (Elva) DeLaRoi.
He was preceded in death by his father, John DeLaRoi; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mathilda and Rudolph Schneider; and a brother-in-law, Richard Schneider.