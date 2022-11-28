 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Boone and Madison Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Kenneth Caskey

Kenneth Caskey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

Kenneth Caskey died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his home.

 Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1935-2022

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.

Kenneth Lee was born June 26, 1935, in Venus to Harry and Elsie (Hildreth) Caskey. He graduated from high school in Creighton.

On Aug. 23, 1954 he married Laurel Bennett at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. In 1960, the family moved to Norfolk. Ken worked at Meadow Gold then Wonder Bread for many years, retiring at 58 years of age.

Ken enjoyed spending time with his family. He always challenged the grandkids to an arm-wrestling match and was delighted to stump you with one of his tricky riddles or make you laugh at his jokes. In his younger days, he loved a good dance to country music.

Ken and Laurel enjoyed spending time at their acreage northwest of Orchard, where they entertained and hosted multiple gatherings for family and friends.

Ken loved Falstaff beer, especially when paired with popcorn and peanuts. He also took pride in caring for his lawn. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and helped with the vestry. Ken was also a former member of the Norfolk Jaycees.

Survived by his spouse, Laurel of 68 years; children Suellyn (John) Rice, Joan (Mark) Ellenberger and Doug (Kim) Caskey; brother Donald (Coralyn) Caskey; grandchildren: David (Micole) Freudenburg, Daniel Freudenburg, John Rice, Brandon Rice, Sara (Brett) Cover, Andy (Jen) Caskey, Casey (Dacia) Caskey and Lynsey (Brian) Hass; great-grandchildren: Angel, Kylie, Cade, Cole, Jaiden, Kyler, Sami, Barrett, Tucker, Quinn, Otto and Wren; and nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brother LaVern Caskey.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

