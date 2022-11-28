NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Kenneth Caskey died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his home.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.
Kenneth Lee was born June 26, 1935, in Venus to Harry and Elsie (Hildreth) Caskey. He graduated from high school in Creighton.
On Aug. 23, 1954 he married Laurel Bennett at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. In 1960, the family moved to Norfolk. Ken worked at Meadow Gold then Wonder Bread for many years, retiring at 58 years of age.
Ken enjoyed spending time with his family. He always challenged the grandkids to an arm-wrestling match and was delighted to stump you with one of his tricky riddles or make you laugh at his jokes. In his younger days, he loved a good dance to country music.
Ken and Laurel enjoyed spending time at their acreage northwest of Orchard, where they entertained and hosted multiple gatherings for family and friends.
Ken loved Falstaff beer, especially when paired with popcorn and peanuts. He also took pride in caring for his lawn. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and helped with the vestry. Ken was also a former member of the Norfolk Jaycees.
Survived by his spouse, Laurel of 68 years; children Suellyn (John) Rice, Joan (Mark) Ellenberger and Doug (Kim) Caskey; brother Donald (Coralyn) Caskey; grandchildren: David (Micole) Freudenburg, Daniel Freudenburg, John Rice, Brandon Rice, Sara (Brett) Cover, Andy (Jen) Caskey, Casey (Dacia) Caskey and Lynsey (Brian) Hass; great-grandchildren: Angel, Kylie, Cade, Cole, Jaiden, Kyler, Sami, Barrett, Tucker, Quinn, Otto and Wren; and nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brother LaVern Caskey.
