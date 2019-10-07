O’NEILL — Services for Kenneth Breithaupt, 59, Verdigre, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate with private burial.
He died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1960-2019
Kenneth “Ken” Breithaupt, son of Joe and Eileen (Gieselmann) Breithaupt, was born Nov. 3, 1960, at Blair. He graduated from Blair High School.
On Jan. 16, 1993, Ken was united in marriage to Mara Erickson at Blair. They were blessed with two children, Ty and Bree.
Ken farmed and raised cattle in the Blair area until they moved to a ranch in the Verdigre area. He was a member of Faith Community Church.
Ken is survived by his spouse, Mara of Verdigre; a son, Ty (Michaela) Breithaupt of Verdigre; a daughter, Bree Breithaupt of Verdigre; his mother, Eileen Breithaupt of Blair; his brother, Jim (Barb) Breithaupt of Blair; his sister, Debbie Frederick of Blair; and brothers-in-law Bret (Lisa) Erickson of Fremont, Greg Erickson of Bennington and Joel (Heidi) Erickson of Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Breithaupt; mother-in-law Eleanor Erickson; father-in-law Blaine Erickson; brother-in-law Mark Frederick; and nephew Ryan Erickson.