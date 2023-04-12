 Skip to main content
Kenneth Bratetic

Kenneth Bratetic

WAUSA — Private services for Kenneth Bratetic, 64, Wausa, will be at a later date.

Kenneth Bratetic died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

1958-2023

Kenneth D. Bratetic, son of Dennis and Marcia (Prescott) Bratetic, was born Aug. 3, 1958, in Osmond. He graduated from Norfolk High School and attended Wayne State College.

Ken grew up in Norfolk and lived in Wausa at the time of his death. He was self-employed. Kenneth loved horse races, enjoyed all sports but especially fishing, golfing and collecting baseball cards.

Ken was always known for his great smile and kindness to everyone. He was a great brother and friend to all. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. “Fly High Kenny ‘Two Beers.’”

He is survived by his brother, Donny (Lori) Bratetic of South Sioux City, and their son, Cash Bratetic of Miami, Fla.; and a sister, Darcy (Bryon) Schuett of Wausa.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Jenna.

