Kenneth Brandt

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth H. “Kenny” Brandt, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Visitiation for Barbara Sirek, 95, Plattsmouth, formerly of Pierce, will be from 10 a.m. until noon Sunday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Nov. 10, 2019, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.
WEST POINT — Services for Robert “Bob” Wordekemper, 92, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
NORFOLK — Services for Amy A. Higginbotham, 94, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven N. Powers, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Silver Creek. The Rev. William L’Heureux will officiate.
LEIGH — Services for Mary Ann Doernemann, 90, Stanton, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The Revs. Eric Olsen and Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Patsy A. Knapp, 84, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden, Iowa.
WAYNE — Services for Randy D. Milligan, 62, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home in Wayne.
CLEARWATER — Services for Orval E. Hankla, 93, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery with military rites by Clearwater American Legion Post 267, Sons of the…
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
