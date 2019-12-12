Kenneth Brandt

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth H. “Kenny” Brandt, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, both of Norfolk, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.