Kenneth Brandt

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth H. “Kenny” Brandt, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, both of Norfolk, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1937-2019
Kenneth entered his eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Kenneth Henry Brandt was born May 21, 1937, to Harold Louis and Alice Margaret (Reins) Brandt at his home in Creston. He was baptized the day of his birth at his home.
Kenny was confirmed into his faith on March 18, 1951, at St. John Lutheran Church in Columbus. Kenny attended St. John’s Lutheran School in Columbus from 1943 until 1951. He graduated from Creston High School on May 8, 1955.
Kenny farmed with his father in the Humphrey area. He served in the peacetime Army from March 28, 1957, to March 28, 1959. He served his entire Army career at Fort Lewis, Wash., reaching the rank of SP4.
Kenny continued to farm from 1959 until 2002. He retired in Norfolk in 2003.
Kenny was united in marriage to Eunice Faye Mott on June 17, 1978, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Brandts have five children: Gary, Juanita, Ramona, James and Sonya.
Kenny was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Columbus and Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. His church involvement included such service as Walther League president; head usher/usher; congregational president; elder; Lutheran Laymen’s League president/secretary; co-chairman of remodeling/building committee; Aid Association for Lutheran branch president, S.O.S. president/vice president; and a Stephen Minister.
He enjoyed his family; farming; visiting with friends; antique cars (really any cars); collecting coins; collecting toy tractors and cars; and woodworking. He was Lion’s Club president (Creston); and belonged to the Norfolk Antique Auto Club.
Kenny was a wonderful spouse, father, grandfather, relative and friend. His faith was in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom he shared with family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by his spouse, Eunice of Norfolk; a son, Gary (Lorrie) Brandt of Columbus (grandkids Tim, Tristan and Tessa); a daughter, Ramona (Glenn) Kaup of Norfolk (grandkids Isabelle and Sophia); a son, James (Amy) Brandt of Howells (grandson Colten); a daughter, Sonya (Josh) McClary of Wisner; a sister, Norene M. Brauner of Boerne, Texas; nieces; nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Juanita; his parents, Harold and Alice Brandt; his in-laws, William and Laura Mott; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruby and Elmer Kaczor; and two grandchildren, Trey and Seline.
Honorary casketbearers are Tim Brandt, Isabelle Kaup, Sophia Kaup, Tristan Brandt, Tessa Brandt, and Colten Brandt.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.