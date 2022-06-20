NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Boyer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Kenneth Boyer died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1932-2021
Kenneth Eugene was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Battle Creek to Leroy and Esther (Werner) Boyer. Ken served in the U.S. Navy from February 1951 until February 1955. During his time in the Navy, he earned his high school diploma. Eventually, Ken earned a bachelor’s degree from Pasadena College.
Following his discharge from the Navy, Ken worked for a short time in the aviation field in California before moving back to Norfolk. He managed the Nebraska Department of Labor Job Services in Norfolk.
On July 19, 1958, Ken married Joann Tegeler at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pasadena. The couple was blessed with two children, Steve and Gina.
Ken was a great collector. He loved taking the family on fishing trips.
Ken served on the finance committee and was a trustee at Christ Lutheran Church. He served on the Norfolk Planning Commission for several years.
He is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Joann; children Steve Boyer of Thailand and Gina Boyer of Norfolk; brother Don (Peg) Boyer of Battle Creek; and four sisters-in-law.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and stepbrothers, Jim and Howard Hale.
