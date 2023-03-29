 Skip to main content
Kenneth Berg

Services for Kenneth Rodney “Rod” Berg, 82, Fair Grove, Mo., formerly of the Meadow Grove area, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Springfield, Mo. Rod passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home in Fair Grove. The service will be livestreamed on the Faith Lutheran Church’s YouTube page.

Aaron Wragge

PIERCE — Services for Aaron E. Wragge, 82, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Jack Todd

CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Todd, 88, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Darlene Mueri Zimmer

SEWARD — Services for Darlene M. Mueri Zimmer, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rev. Scott Bruick will officiate. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Maynard Vrbka

NORFOLK — Services for Maynard J.G. Vrbka, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, Ame…

Mardelle Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Mardelle Miller, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

N. Leon Wagner

NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post…

Nadine Engel

COLUMBUS — Services for Nadine Engel, 75, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus.

Connie Smith

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Connie Smith, 72, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson at a later date.

Merle Bronzynski

NORFOLK — Services for Merle E. Bronzynski, 80, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

