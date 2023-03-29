Kenneth Berg

Services for Kenneth Rodney “Rod” Berg, 82, Fair Grove, Mo., formerly of the Meadow Grove area, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Springfield, Mo. Rod passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home in Fair Grove. The service will be livestreamed on the Faith Lutheran Church’s YouTube page.
In other news
PIERCE — Services for Aaron E. Wragge, 82, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Todd, 88, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
SEWARD — Services for Darlene M. Mueri Zimmer, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rev. Scott Bruick will officiate. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Maynard J.G. Vrbka, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, Ame…
NORFOLK — Services for Mardelle Miller, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post…
COLUMBUS — Services for Nadine Engel, 75, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus.
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Connie Smith, 72, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Merle E. Bronzynski, 80, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.