HUMPHREY — Services for Kenneth Bender, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Foltz Zuerlein Post 80 and VFW Post 7725 Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until services, also at the church.
He died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Kenneth J. Bender was born July 23, 1927, in Humphrey, to Jerome and Louise (Fehringer) Bender. He graduated from St. Francis High School and on Dec. 12, 1945, entered the U.S. Army, serving during World War II. Ken was honorably discharged on March 5, 1947.
On Aug. 27, 1951, Ken was united in marriage to Georgia Ann Dusel at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Ken farmed in the Humphrey area his entire life. He served on the Humphrey Rural Fire Department board for over 35 years, as well as the Co-op board of directors. He loved sports, especially the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Ken could light up any room with his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, 5 o’clock happy hour and spending time with his family. He took much pride in his weed-free, manicured lawn.
Ken is survived by his spouse, Georgia Ann Bender of Humphrey; a son, Darrell (Karen) Bender of Elkhorn; a daughter, Denise Hoefling of Roanke, Texas; a son, Randy (Geri) Bender of Humphrey; a son, Leon (Barb) Bender of Humphrey; a son, Kevin (Linda) Bender of Humphrey; a son, Scott (Becky) Bender of Humphrey; a son, Craig (Jessica) Bender of Humphrey; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Florine Finley of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Louise Bender; a brother, Harold Bender; and a brother-in-law, Dan Finley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Father Wayne’s Pickup Fund or the Humphrey Veterans Memorial.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.