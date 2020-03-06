HUMPHREY — Services for Kenneth Bender, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Foltz Zuerlein Post 80 and VFW Post 7725 Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until services, also at the church.
He died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Father Wayne’s Pickup Fund or the Humphrey Veterans Memorial.