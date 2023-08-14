Kenneth Bach

LAUREL — Kenneth M. Bach, 78, Coleridge, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel with military rites by the Laurel Veterans Post 4504 and 54.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.