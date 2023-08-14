 Skip to main content
Kenneth Bach

LAUREL — Kenneth M. Bach, 78, Coleridge, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel with military rites by the Laurel Veterans Post 4504 and 54.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services.

Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

