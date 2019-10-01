SCHUYLER — Services for Kelvin Molacek, 59, Schuyler, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler and will continue on Saturday at the church an hour prior to services.
He died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at CHI Creighton-Bergan Mercy Health Center in Omaha.
1960-2019
Kelvin was born July 18, 1960, in Columbus to Vincent and Valerie (Bartak) Molacek. He attended grade school in Clarkson and graduated from Schuyler High School after the family moved to Schuyler.
On May 3, 1986, he married Roberta Hollingsworth at the United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Kelvin was a salesman for Country Truck Sales in Fremont and later drove truck for Frontier Coop until his health failed. Recently, he was involved in the Disabled American Veterans and worked with Jerry and Rose Mundil at the Schuyler Thrift Store.
He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Eagles.
Kelvin is survived by his spouse, Roberta “Bobbie” Molacek of Schuyler; a sister, Patty Mushman of Schuyler; a brother, Ken (Georgia) Molacek; and an aunt, Mary Kucera, all of Fremont; three sisters-in-law, Patty (Jim) Starkel of Randolph, Ginger (Randy) Jensen of Norfolk and Frances (Mike) Kallhoff of Oakdale; two brothers-in-law, Dave (Brenda) Hendren of Norfolk and Rick (Vicki) Hendren of Henderson, Nev.; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; four brothers-in-law, Richard Mushman, Charles Wheeler, Jim Froehlich and Robert Hendren; and a sister-in-law, Rosemarie Froehlich.
Memorials are suggested in care of the family for future designation. Dinner will be immediately following the service.