Kelly Schramm

NORFOLK — Services for Kelly A. Schramm, 57, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Clarkson Community Care Center.
CREIGHTON — Services for LaVerne Opkis, 70, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence.
HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald Pinkelman, 72, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.
WEST POINT — Services for Lois H. Wiechman, 90, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. She died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
NORFOLK — Services for Bobbie S. Bell, 45, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Raymond E. “Gene” Kincanon, 92, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Masks are requested. Gene bequeathed his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board.
WAYNE — Private services for Dorothy Johnson, 93, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.
CLEARWATER — A celebration of life for Gerald “Jerry” Sisson, 77, Clearwater, will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at his home at 211 Colorado St., in Clearwater.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Solomon E. Partee Jr. of Stanton will be at 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate.