Kelly Schramm

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kelly A. Schramm, 57, Madison, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to service at the chapel.
She died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Clarkson Community Care Center.
———
Kelly was born May 11, 1963, in Clinton, Iowa, to Richard and Mary (Hetrick) Holmes.
She liked to sew and cook. Kelly loved to garden flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed a good trip on a motorcycle with John.
Kelly loved spending time with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She also adored her beloved dogs ICYZ and Bella. Kelly had a contagious laugh that would brighten a room and bring a smile to your face.
She is survived by her significant other of 28 years, John Glaser; children Jesse Jensen of Norfolk, Jake (Ashley) Jensen of Norfolk, Mkenzie Schramm of Norfolk, Brandi Glaser of Columbus and Jacquelynn Glaser of Bellevue; grandchildren Braxsten, Keaten, Caseten and Jasmine; siblings Danny (Renee) Holmes of Clinton, Iowa, Gene (Deanna) Klabenes of Arizona, Debbie Steele of Winter, Iowa, and Missy (Larry) Bohlken of Norfolk; stepsisters Twila Lee and Donna Oneil; and many nieces and nephews.
Kelly was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Jasmine Marie Glaser; and sister Lisa Downie.
