Kelly Mefferd

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kelly J. Mefferd, 58, of Chambers are pending with Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
Mefferd died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Wayne, Stanton and Platte. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Norman Johnson, 72, of Verdel will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in Ponca Valley Cemetery in Verdel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
ATKINSON — Graveside services for L. Ruth Brumels, 90, of Atkinson, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson. Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK— Graveside services for Marjorie M. (Richtig) Scholl, 76, of Norfolk will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Ted Coler will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kelly J. Mefferd, 58, of Chambers are pending with Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary A. Bellingtier, 73, of Battle Creek will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate.
Services for Richard A. “Dick” Jostes, 69, of St. Louis, Mo., will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Village Lutheran Church in Ladue, Mo.
WISNER — Services for George Koester, 90, of Wisner will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner with the Rev. Vincent Sunguti officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lee R. Smith, 70, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 2, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by t…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dixie J. Wiedeman, 87, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery will occur at a later time.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.