MADISON — Memorial services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. No burial is planned. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel.
Kelly Lambley died Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence in Madison.
1968-2022
Kelly was born on Nov. 20, 1968, in Kearny, N.J., to John and Jean (O’Keefe) Williams. She was raised in New Jersey before moving to Denver, Colo., when she was 8 years old, and she attended school there.
She married Brent Lambley, and to this union were born four daughters: Kayla, Haley, Christine and Rachel. They later divorced. She later met Luke Drozd, and they have been together for 21 years. To this union they have one son, Hayden.
In 1988, Kelly moved to Norfolk, where she became a stay-at-home mom taking care of her four daughters. After her kids grew older, she got a job working at Tyson Foods in Norfolk. She then decided to go back to school to earn her degree and, in 2009, she graduated from Northeast Community College with a degree in psychology.
She enjoyed playing spades, poker, collecting all types of frog statues, growing plants and flowers, and working in her garden. Kelly loved her dogs, cat, squirrels and koi fish.
Survivors include her significant other, Luke Drozd of Madison; children Kayla Lambley (Aaron Griffin-Wills) of Lincoln, Haley (Ian) Ohlman of Lincoln, Christine Lambley of Madison, Rachel (Justice) Starman and their son, Jaxson of Norfolk, Hayden Drozd of Madison; sisters Kathleen O’Keefe of Denver, Colo., and Joyce Williams of New York; and brother John (Leigh) Williams of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jean Williams, and sister Sherri Williams.
