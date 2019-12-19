Kelly Burbach

HARTINGTON — Services for Kelly J. Burbach, 60, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in Lincoln at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church.

He died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, east of Hartington as a result of a grain bin entrapment.

Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

LaVaine Benson

NORFOLK — Services for LaVaine H. Benson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in rural Madison.

Gary Anderson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Anderson, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date.

Rowlan Anderson

OSMOND — Services for Rowlan Anderson, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Brian Bucklew will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Osmond.

Jeannine Zimmerman

NORFOLK — Services for Jeannine M. Zimmerman, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Robert Sellon

Robert Sellon

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Robert V. Sellon, 87, Randolph, will take place at a later date in Randolph.

Arlyn Gehring

Arlyn Gehring

COLUMBUS — Services for Arlyn Gehring, 84, Platte Center, will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Samantha Nichols will officiate. Private burial at Zion Lutheran Grand Prairie Cemetery will take place prior to the service.

Charlene Davidson

SPENCER — Services for Charlene Davidson, 68, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer, Nebraska. She died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

