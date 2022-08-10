O’NEILL — Memorial services for Kelly J. Appleby, 67, Omaha, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the mortuary.
Kelly Appleby died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at his home in Omaha.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or O’Neill Irish Legion Baseball.
1955-2022
Kelly Appleby was born in O’Neill on March 22, 1955, to Fred and LaVonna (Moler) Appleby. He graduated from O’Neill St. Mary’s High School in 1973 and attended Wayne State College, where he pitched on the baseball team.
Kelly was a sales manager at Precision Industries/DXP Enterprises for 38 years and retired in 2020. Kelly also assisted John Stella with the Omaha South Legion Baseball Program for a few years in the 1980s.
Kelly enjoyed attending many sporting events in Omaha and around the country during his free time. He enjoyed watching the Creighton Bluejays and always was excited for his annual trip to St. Louis with friends and/or family members to watch his beloved Cardinals.
Kelly also went on many trips to NFL stadiums to follow his nephew Miles Austin’s career in the NFL. Kelly also enjoyed playing golf with his buddies on Fridays and golfing with his brother on visits back to his hometown of O’Neill.
Kelly’s friends in Omaha were like family to him and all of them supported him during his decade-long battle with cancer, and specifically our close family friend, Debbie Donohoe, whom we cannot thank enough for everything she did to help Kelly during his illness.
Kelly Appleby is survived by his mother, LaVonna Appleby of O’Neill; brother Greg (Kaye) Appleby of O’Neill; sisters Linda (Mike) Verzal of Omaha, Ann Austin of Union, N.J., and Ellen (Mike) Ludemann of Pierre, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.
Kelly was preceded in death by his father, Fred, and brothers Bruce Appleby and Chuck Appleby.