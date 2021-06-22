Kelley McDonald

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kelley A. McDonald, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Vicar Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and continue until the service time also at the funeral home.
She died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1963--2021
Born Dec. 19, 1963, in Norfolk, Kelley A. McDonald was the daughter of Roger and Karen (Knaak) McDonald. She graduated from Norfolk Public High School in 1982.
Kelley enjoyed competing in the Special Olympics while she was younger and in school. Throughout her work career, Kelley worked at Walmart, Long John Silvers and Ricardo’s. Some of Kelley’s hobbies included going to the Norfolk Public Library, doing word searches, watching soap operas and attending the state and county fairs.
Survivors include her mother, Karen McDonald of Norfolk; her brothers, Scott McDonald of Norfolk and Pat (Glenda) McDonald of Carroll; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger McDonald.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.