CREIGHTON — Services for Keith Wortman, 74, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation without the family present will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
———
Keith died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with his loving spouse by his side.
Keith James Wortman, son of Leonard and Alma (Mitchell) Wortman, was born Jan. 19, 1946, at Tilden. He graduated from St. Ludger Academy in Creighton.
On Jan. 22, 1966, Keith was united in marriage to Denise Bruns in Bloomfield. They were blessed with two sons, Bruce and David.
Keith was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church.
Keith is survived by his spouse, Denise of Creighton; his sons, Bruce (Courtney) Wortman and David (Kristin) Wortman, all of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Ben, Bryce, Isabel and Elle; a brother, Warren (Ann) Wortman of Creighton; a sister, Carol (Lee) Suhr of Blair; and a sister-in-law, Denelda Larson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Alma; a brother, Raymond Wortman; and a brother-in-law, Virgil Larson.
Mass of Christian burial will be livestreamed on St. Ludger Catholic Church Facebook page. Live broadcast of the service will also be on 95.9 KNIL radio in Creighton.