CREIGHTON — Services for Keith Wortman, 74, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Herbert M. Blair, 98, Brunswick, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Brunswick Community Church in Brunswick. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Naval Honor Guard. Burial will be in the Brunswick City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary L. Austin, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PAPILLION — Services for Patsy J. (Albert) Schrant, 64, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Wildewood Church, 1255 Royal Drive, in Papillion. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Roseland Cemetery in Sanborn, Iowa.
CARROLL — Graveside services for Jan Halleen, 83, Carroll, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
WAKEFIELD — Private graveside services for Barbara J. (Morey) Hypse, 89, Wayne, formerly of Spencer, Iowa, will be at the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.
WAYNE — Services for Earlyne R. Murray, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Will Fuchtman, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence.
WEST POINT — Services for Clarence J. Tichota, 81, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Pender Community Hospital.