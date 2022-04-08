Keith Schroeder

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison and Platte.

* Winds...Through this evening, northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Then Saturday, south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison and Platte.

* Winds...Through this evening, northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Then Saturday, south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Keith Schroeder

WISNER — Services for Keith Schroeder, 87, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Keith Schroeder died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

Tags

In other news

Donald Fuelberth

Donald Fuelberth

STUART — Services for Donald Fuelberth, 80, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.

Keith Neuhalfen

Keith Neuhalfen

ST. HELENA — Services for Keith J. Neuhalfen, 89, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post #31.

Marjorie Rastede

Marjorie Rastede

LAUREL — Services for Marjorie J. Rastede, 94, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marjorie Rastede died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Larry Yunker

Larry Yunker

SPENCER — Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart. 

Scott Sabin

Scott Sabin

NORFOLK — Private services for Scott E. Sabin, Norfolk, 55, will be at a later date. Scott Sabin died Wednesday, March 30. 2022.

Regan Lauber

Regan Lauber

MILFORD — Services for Regan V. Lauber, 21, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.

Hazel Burgess

Hazel Burgess

OMAHA — Services for Hazel I. Winger Burgess, 86, Omaha, were Friday at Olive Crest United Methodist Church in Omaha. Inurnment will be at a later date in Humansville, Mo.

Gene Ebel

Gene Ebel

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans o…

Dale Bach

Dale Bach

HARTINGTON — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dale Bach died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara