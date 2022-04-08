WISNER — Services for Keith Schroeder, 87, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Keith Schroeder died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
STUART — Services for Donald Fuelberth, 80, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.
ST. HELENA — Services for Keith J. Neuhalfen, 89, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post #31.
LAUREL — Services for Marjorie J. Rastede, 94, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marjorie Rastede died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
SPENCER — Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.
NORFOLK — Private services for Scott E. Sabin, Norfolk, 55, will be at a later date. Scott Sabin died Wednesday, March 30. 2022.
MILFORD — Services for Regan V. Lauber, 21, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.
OMAHA — Services for Hazel I. Winger Burgess, 86, Omaha, were Friday at Olive Crest United Methodist Church in Omaha. Inurnment will be at a later date in Humansville, Mo.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans o…
HARTINGTON — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dale Bach died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.