Keith Roll

NORFOLK — Private services for Keith W. Roll, 101, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, April 15, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date with military honors.
He died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1918-2020
Keith William Roll was born Aug. 5, 1918, to Douglas and Hilda (Day) Roll in Marshalltown, Iowa. The family moved to St. Ansgar, Iowa, and Keith attended school there, graduating from St. Ansgar High School in 1936.
He started working at Dieterschs station early in high school and continued there until drafted in the U.S. Army on March 28, 1941.
He was one of the first selective service soldiers, serving two years on horses in the 14th cavalry, then in amphibian tanks in the South Pacific. He was in the initial invasions at Leyte, Philippines, and Okinawa; he was discharged on Dec. 28, 1945, as a Tech Sargent.
Although he had no formal art schooling, art work was a natural talent for him. While in the service, he continued his artwork to his spouse, friends and published a news sheet “The Spirit of ’76.” Copies of his combat art are on display at the Admiral Nimitz Museum in Texas and also in the St. Ansgar museum and the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk.
Keith married Alice P. Prell on Nov. 23, 1943, in Manhattan, Kan. They celebrated their 69th anniversary in 2012.
Keith received an offer from the Huse Publishing Company, publishers of the Norfolk Daily News and he began working there in January 1950. He retired in 1980 as art director and office manager of Norfolk Printing Company. He continued being busy at his art table until 2019.
Keith was active in the Lutheran church, both in St. Ansgar and Norfolk. He wrote the monthly publication “Help to Health” for the Lutheran Hospital for 24 years. He was a life member of the Lions Club, having held nearly all offices including district governor. He was a Melvin Jones Fellowship recipient and for several years furnished the artwork for the Nebraska Lions pins.
Keith was a 57-year member of the American Legion and a life member of the VFW.
Keith was a state president of the AAL for 12 years. He was appointed by the Nebraska governor to the Nebraska Federation and served on the board of directors for 12 years, speaking at several state tourism meetings and forums. He was a stand-in legislator for the late Nebraska Legislator, Dr. S.H. Brauer. He was an admiral in the Great Navy of Nebraska.
Keith is survived by his two daughters, Sylvia (Keith) Winter of Wahoo and Regina Klitzke of Norfolk; five grandchildren, Jan (Ron) Lehms, Vikki (Dave) Distler, Amy Mrsny (Jeff Pelz), Kamille (Scott) Alm and Ken (Melody) Klitzke; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Alice on Nov. 9, 2012; his parents; his brother, Doug Roll; and sister Dorothy Kunkel.
Casketbearers will be Ron Lehms, Scott Alm, Dillon Distler, Dave Distler, Ken Klitzke, Austin Alm, Jeff Pelz, Logan Mrsny and Gavin Leggett.
Honorary casketbearers will be his great-grandchildren: Aeryn Alm, Allison Distler, Boston Klitzke, Nixon Klitzke; and the Norfolk Lions Club.
The family requests that memorials be made to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1212 S. Second St., Norfolk, NE 68701 or the AseraCare Hospice, 120 N. 27th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.