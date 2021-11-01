NORFOLK — Services for Keith R. Polenske, 50, Randolph, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Keith Polenske died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OMAHA — Graveside services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard. The Rev. Mike Lincoln will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Anna C. Wortmann, 99, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Anna Wortmann died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Deanna K. Tiedtke, 50, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will be officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Jerry Konopasek, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Natio…
NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans …
BEEMER — Services for Myron Paulsen, 74, Beemer, will be on Monday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer, with the Rev. Mike Belinsky officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. John’s …
Services for Richard L. Ohler, 75, Lumberton, Texas, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Orange 7th Day Adventist Church in Orange, Texas. Burial will be in The Cemetery in Orange.
MADISON — Services for Arland C. Gross, 72, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Arland Gross died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Gregory A. “Greg” Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.