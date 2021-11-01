You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keith Polenske

NORFOLK — Services for Keith R. Polenske, 50, Randolph, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Keith Polenske died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Charles Meyer

Charles Meyer

OMAHA —  Graveside services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard. The Rev. Mike Lincoln will officiate.

Anna Wortmann

Anna Wortmann

HARTINGTON — Services for Anna C. Wortmann, 99, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Anna Wortmann died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Deanna Tiedtke

Deanna Tiedtke

NORFOLK — Services for Deanna K. Tiedtke, 50, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will be officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Jerry Konopasek

Jerry Konopasek

VERDIGRE — Services for Jerry Konopasek, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Natio…

Waymond Hanzlik

Waymond Hanzlik

NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans …

Myron Paulsen

Myron Paulsen

BEEMER — Services for Myron Paulsen, 74, Beemer, will be on Monday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer, with the Rev. Mike Belinsky officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. John’s …

Richard Ohler

Richard Ohler

Services for Richard L. Ohler, 75, Lumberton, Texas, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Orange 7th Day Adventist Church in Orange, Texas. Burial will be in The Cemetery in Orange.

Arland Gross

Arland Gross

MADISON —  Services for Arland C. Gross, 72, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Arland Gross died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home in Madison.

Gregory Schmidt

Gregory Schmidt

NORFOLK — Services for Gregory A. “Greg” Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara