NORFOLK — Services for Keith R. Polenske, 50, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign War Post 1644.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Keith Polenske died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, as the result of an accident at his work.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1970-2021
Keith was born on Dec. 3, 1970, in Norfolk, the son of Jerry and Sharon (Schneider) Polenske. He was raised on the family farm south of Norfolk. He attended rural school on south First Street, completing the eighth grade. He graduated from Madison High School in 1989. Following graduation, Keith entered the U.S. Marines in 1989. He served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He earned his honorable discharge in 1997.
After his service to his country, Keith returned to Nebraska and was employed at Great Dane Trailers, then as a farm hand and truck driver. While he worked at Beef America as a shag driver, he earned his associate of science degree in electronics from Northeast Community College. He started at the Goodyear Hose Plant and completed his 19th year this past July.
On Feb. 24, 1990, Keith married Pam Widhalm at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with a son and a daughter.
Keith was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, his cow/calf operation and raising chickens and rabbits. However, his passion was spending time with his family.
He served on the Cedar County Agricultural Society from 2006 to 2008. Keith volunteered with the Cedar County Fair from 2008 to 2014.
Keith is survived by his spouse of 31 years, Pam; son Justin Polenske of Neligh; daughter Morgan (Brendan) Smyth of Greensboro, N.C.; three brothers, Steve Polenske of Olathe, Kan., Jason (Kim) Polenske of Brownlee and Mark Polenske of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.