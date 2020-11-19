Keith Owens

WAYNE — Services for Keith G. Owens, 88, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
LONG PINE — Memorial services for Joanne M. Hall, 76, North Platte, formerly of Long Pine, will be at a later date.
HADAR — Services for Fred A. Kern, 54, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hadar.
NORFOLK — Services for Wilburn J. “Wil” Masters, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Texas.
EWING — Services for Carol Rockey, 92, Neligh, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Tim Suhr, 64, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at rural Wausa.
LINDSAY — Services for Joe Weitzel, 76, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Sandra L. Mandl, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim Lillard will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
COLERIDGE — Services for Sylvan “Ole” Olsen, 82, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military rites by the Coleridge American Legion Post 11…