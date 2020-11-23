Keith Owens

CARROLL — Private graveside services for Keith G. Owens, 88, Carroll, will be at Bethany Cemetery in rural Carroll with military rites.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
1932-2020
Keith George Owens was born in Wayne on July 16, 1932, to George and Helen (Hall) Owens. He was raised on the family farm northwest of Carroll, where he lived until moving to Wayne in 2018. He graduated from Carroll High School in 1949 and attended Wayne State College.
On Nov. 30, 1952, Keith and JoAnn (Truby) Owens were married at the Laurel Presbyterian Church. Keith served two years in the U.S. Army in Vienna, Austria.
Keith was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, serving on numerous boards and the Bethany Cemetery board for many years. He was a charter member of Blue Ribbon 4-H Club, Carroll Volunteer Fire Department Board, the Nebraska Livestock Feeders Association and Carroll American Legion Post 165.
He bowled with the same bowling team, John Deere-Randolph, for 30 years and on a mixed league with JoAnn in Randolph.
Keith and JoAnn enjoyed dancing and belonged to Town Twirlers Square Dance Club.
Keith loved to read and reminisce about past and present farm life, time spent in Austria during his service and friends and family. Traveling was a highlight of Keith’s life with numerous family vacations including trips to Alaska and Austria, where he made many friendships.
Keith was proud of his children’s and their families’ accomplishments. He was eager to say, “I’m a farmer,” referring to farming the land and raising cattle and hogs. Farming with his sons was a highlight of his life; he was proud of their accomplishments together and of his sons’ accomplishments as farmers on their own.
Every season of planting, irrigating and harvesting brought numerous inquiries and phones calls of his children and families asking how everything was going. Keith and JoAnn were the third Owens generation living on the same farm for 100 years, receiving the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Award in 2010.
Keith is survived by children, Cinda (Tim) Wacker of Lincoln, Randy (Lori) Owens of Carroll and Greg (Wendy) Owens of Wayne; six grandchildren, Eric Wacker, Jason (Lydia) Wacker, Bryce (Nicole) Owens, Stephanie Owens (Josh) Henn, Logan (Kirsten) Owens and Alexis Owens (Chris) Weyhrich; 10 great-grandchildren, Brittneay Murphy, Brooklynn Wacker, Emerleigh Wacker, Hudson Wacker, Everett Brodhagen, Avery Owens, Maveryk Henn, Gabrielle Henn, Ashton Owens and Landon Owens; four nieces, a nephew, and families, and numerous cousins and families.
Keith was preceded in death by spouse JoAnn; parents George and Helen Owens; brother and sister-in-law Dean and Eleanor Owens; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jesse and Marian Truby.