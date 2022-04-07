 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Boone, Madison, Platte,
Colfax, Butler, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Colfax, Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope,
Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If
possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the
windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

&&

Keith Neuhalfen

ST. HELENA — Services for Keith J. “Neuie” Neuhalfen, 89, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites.

Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in St. Helena with a 7 p.m. wake. Visitation will resume an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Keith Neuhalfen died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Walnut Village in Yankton.

Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory in Yankton is assisting with arrangements.

Paul Kahler

Paul Kahler

OSMOND — Services for Paul H. Kahler, 75, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

LaVonne Pitzer

LaVonne Pitzer

OAKDALE — Services for LaVonne K. Pitzer, 73, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at the Oakdale United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

LaVonne Peters

LaVonne Peters

WOOD RIVER — Services for LaVonne R. Peters, 89, Kearney, formerly of Wood River, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River. The Revs. Craig Stephens and John Rasmussen of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney will officiate. Burial will be in the Wood Riv…

Ransom Roman

Ransom Roman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ransom G. “Rans” Roman, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate.

Melvin Houston

Melvin Houston

SANTEE — Services for Melvin Houston, 68, Bloomfield, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Arvol Looking Horse will officiate.

Gertrude Brandstetter

Gertrude Brandstetter

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Gertrude Brandstetter, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Marion Peters

Marion Peters

WAKEFIELD — Services for Marion F. Peters, 89, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Scott Sabin

Scott Sabin

NORFOLK — Private services for Scott E. Sabin, Norfolk, 55, will be at a later date. Scott Sabin died Wednesday, March 30. 2022.

Judy Sherman

Judy Sherman

WAYNE — Services for Judy J. Sherman, 74, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

