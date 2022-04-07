ST. HELENA — Services for Keith J. “Neuie” Neuhalfen, 89, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in St. Helena with a 7 p.m. wake. Visitation will resume an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Keith Neuhalfen died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Walnut Village in Yankton.
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory in Yankton is assisting with arrangements.