ST. HELENA — Services for Keith J. Neuhalfen, 89, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post #31.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in St. Helena with a 7 p.m. wake. Visitation will resume an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Keith Neuhalfen died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Walnut Village in Yankton.
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory in Yankton is assisting with arrangements.
1932-2022
Keith was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Hartington to Emil and Lola (Peck) Neuhalfen. He grew up in Minnesota and Sioux City, returning to Hartington after the death of his father.
He graduated from Hartington Public High School in 1951. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953, and trained at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas. He served in Germany during the Korean War, where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal/Army Occupation Medal (Germany).
He returned home in 1955 and married his high school sweetheart, Louise Schulte, of St. Helena on Aug. 10, 1955. He and his bride lived in Hartington until 1960 and then moved to St. Helena.
Keith and his bride moved to Walnut Village Assisted Living in Yankton about six months ago. The Neuhalfen family really appreciates the wonderful care of the Walnut Village staff.
He worked for Hoesing Brothers Construction in Hartington. Here is where he learned the brick laying trade and joined the union. Area buildings he worked on are Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Sacred Heart Church, Yankton Police Station, Laurel High School and the Yankton Senior Center. He also worked at the Human Services Center and Neu Pond and Landscaping.
He served on Holy Family Parish Council, St. Helena Town Board and was the recording secretary for Brick Layers Union Local 2. He was an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist with Holy Family Catholic Parish and held a weekly hour of adoration with Louise since its beginning.
Keith was an avid Pittsburg Steelers and Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. He loved fishing, hunting and anything in nature. He had a beautiful fish pond in his back yard and had made numerous bluebird houses throughout Cedar County in his woodworking shop.
He was proud of the St. Helena community and was very involved in community events. Family was extremely important to him. He cherished every family gathering where he would pass out the best bear hugs. His wonderful sense of humor always made gatherings fun. In his last days, he proclaimed, “this is the perfect family for me.”
Keith is survived by his spouse of 66 years, Louise Neuhalfen of Yankton; children Kirk (Karen) Neuhalfen of Batavia, Ill., Kevin (Becky) Neuhalfen of Yankton, Mark (Cindy) Neuhalfen of Fordyce, Tami (Mick) Wiepen of St. Helena, Todd (Lori) Neuhalfen of Norfolk, Julie Boecker of Hartington, Neal (Jody) Neuhalfen of Crofton, Amy (John) Neu of Yankton; 24 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brother Dan (Becky) Marshall; sister Cindy (Rob) Goers; and in-laws Tudy (Don) Thompson, Marge Schulte and Sharon Schulte.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Patrick Neuhalfen; his brother, Paul and Lavonne Neuhalfen; father- and mother-in-law, Frank and Frances Schulte; and in-laws Roman and Ester Schulte, Ralph Schulte, Cliff and Jeanette Schulte, Sally and Laddie Svatos, Gerald and MaryAnn Schulte, Donald Schulte and Harry and Dodie Schulte.
