WAYNE — Services for Keith Jech, 94, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
Keith Jech died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating. Inurnment will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
WAUSA — Services for Fred Frank, 79, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Fred Frank died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bob” Broberg, 93, of Tilden will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate with burial in Rosehill Cemetery, rural Newman Grove.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Agnes DeLaRoi, 102, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ralph Reiser died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Audrey F. Grevson, 92, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Norfolk Homestead Assisted Living. A memorial service is planned for spring 2023.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Ellen M. Curtis, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Viona Cuddy, 84, of O’Neill will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow at the O’Neill Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.