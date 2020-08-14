Keith Huwaldt

RANDOLPH — Services for Keith A. Huwaldt, 93, of Randolph will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Keith and Virginia Huwaldt family farm, rural Randolph, with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and masks. Interment will be at the Randolph City Cemetery, Randolph.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph, without the family present. Masks are encouraged. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.