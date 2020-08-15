Keith Huwaldt

RANDOLPH — Services for Keith A. Huwaldt, 93, of Randolph will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Keith and Virginia Huwaldt family farm, rural Randolph, with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and face masks. Interment will be at the Randolph City Cemetery with military rites provided by Alvin Kessler VFW Post #5545 and American Legion Post #113 of Randolph.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph without the family present. Face masks are encouraged. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1926-2020
Keith Arthur Huwaldt was born Aug. 16, 1926, at Randolph to Ferdinand and Lola Grace (Beaton) Huwaldt. He attended school at District #28 through the eighth grade, and then attended Randolph High School for one year.
Keith served in the United States Navy from Feb. 21, 1945, until May 27, 1946, as Seaman 1st Class.
He married Virginia (Robinson) on June 1, 1947, in Randolph. After marriage, Keith and Virginia farmed and lived south of Randolph. Keith drove truck for numerous years and they raised Hereford cattle. Keith was a former representative for MA Gedney Pickle Company.
Keith was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph, 4-H, FFA, former president with Randolph Equipment Repair and Pierce Threshing Bee.
Survivors include spouse Virginia Huwaldt of Randolph; children Susan (Frank) Wattier of Randolph, Jean (Gaylen) Bierschenk of Randolph, Peggy (Robert) Christensen of Pierce, Donald (Audra) Huwaldt of Osmond, Ed (Marsha) Huwaldt of Randolph, Joe (Bobbey) Huwaldt of Huntsville, Ala.; sister Delores Haselhorst of Randolph; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Alvina Heller of Norfolk; sister-in-law Delores Robinson of Foster; and brother-in-law James Wagner of Winnetoon.
He was preceded in death by parents Ferdinand and Lola Grace, and two grandchildren, Crystal Huwaldt and Shawn Bierschenk.
Casket bearers will be his grandsons, Dean Wattier, Brad Huwaldt, Adam Christensen, Mark Huwaldt, Jonathan Huwaldt and Jacob Huwaldt.
Honorary casket bearers will be his grandchildren, Shelly Backer, Wendi Bennett, Kelly Schwede, Kari Buss, Sara Huwaldt, Kim Huwaldt, Landon Koehler, Mark Koehler, Mandy Backer, Tracy Larsen, and Angie Huwaldt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.