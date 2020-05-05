Keith Harvey

CREIGHTON — Private services for Keith E. Harvey, 70, Creighton, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home of Creighton.
Limited public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the funeral home in Creighton.
He died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.
1949-2020
Keith E. Harvey, son of Kenneth E. Harvey, Sr. and Ruth N. (Easton) Harvey, was born June 7, 1949, in Pueblo, Colo. He graduated from Pueblo South High School in Pueblo.
On Jan. 4, 1992, Keith married Diana C. Harpel-Harvey at Lake Avenue Baptist Church in Pueblo. They were blessed with four children: Lisa, Brandon, Heather and Stacy.
Keith resided in Pueblo for 31 years before living in Sheridan Lake, Colo., and WaKeeney, Kan., each for five years. He and Diana moved to Creighton in April 1999, where he was general manager at North Central Public Power District.
Keith served on the board of governors for Northeast Community College and was a member of Creighton Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was a member of the Baptist Faith and the N.R.A.
Keith is survived by his spouse, Diana; his children, Lisa, Brandon, Heather and Stacy; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Kenneth E. Harvey Jr. (Gene) of Pueblo, Karl L. Harvey of Pueblo, Nancy J. Harvey of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Karen Kay Harvey of Colorado Springs.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2011 and his mother in 2017.
Due to current healthcare measures concerning COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed.