Keith Harvey

Keith Harvey

CREIGHTON — Private services for Keith E. Harvey, 70, Creighton, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home of Creighton.

Limited public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the funeral home in Creighton.

He died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

1949-2020

Keith E. Harvey, son of Kenneth E. Harvey, Sr. and Ruth N. (Easton) Harvey, was born June 7, 1949, in Pueblo, Colo. He graduated from Pueblo South High School in Pueblo.

On Jan. 4, 1992, Keith married Diana C. Harpel-Harvey at Lake Avenue Baptist Church in Pueblo. They were blessed with four children: Lisa, Brandon, Heather and Stacy.

Keith resided in Pueblo for 31 years before living in Sheridan Lake, Colo., and WaKeeney, Kan., each for five years. He and Diana moved to Creighton in April 1999, where he was general manager at North Central Public Power District.

Keith served on the board of governors for Northeast Community College and was a member of Creighton Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was a member of the Baptist Faith and the N.R.A.

Keith is survived by his spouse, Diana; his children, Lisa, Brandon, Heather and Stacy; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Kenneth E. Harvey Jr. (Gene) of Pueblo, Karl L. Harvey of Pueblo, Nancy J. Harvey of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Karen Kay Harvey of Colorado Springs.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2011 and his mother in 2017.

Due to current healthcare measures concerning COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Gerald Sisson

CLEARWATER — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Sisson, 77, Clearwater, will be at a later date due to the present healthcare precautions.

Gaylord Pflanz

RANDOLPH — Private services for Gaylord Pflanz, 89, Wayne, formerly of Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Jeff Mollner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Frances Cemetery.

Thomas Mahoney

CEDAR RAPIDS — Private services for Thomas W. Mahoney, 85, Cedar Rapids, will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors conducted by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Mark Schmidt

Mark Schmidt

HARTINGTON — Services for Mark F. Schmidt, 91, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Rollen Bennett

MADISON — Private graveside services for Rollen A. Bennett, 91, Newman Grove, will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison at a later date.

Reynold Vering

Reynold Vering

HOWELLS — Services for Reynold Vering, 79, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with last call delivered by Howells Volunteer Fire Department.

Richard Haase

Richard Haase

WEST POINT — Services for Richard W. Haase, 76, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Denis Eusterbrock

WEST POINT — Services for Denis J. Eusterbrock of rural Dodge are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

