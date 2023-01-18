NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
Keith Haase died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
1955-2023
Keith was born on July 25, 1955, in Norfolk to Clifford and Lillian (Hofmann) Haase. He attended school at St. Paul’s Lutheran Grade School in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1973. He then attended Northeast Community College, graduating in 1975.
Keith married Susan “Sue” Potts on Sept. 25, 1976, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk, and the couple resided in Norfolk. Keith worked for S & S Lumber, a short time on a farm near Columbus, then as a UPS driver for 38 years until he retired in the fall of 2017.
Keith enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and boating on the lake. Family was his number one priority in life, and he always made the most of it with them. He was most proud of his kids and grandkids and spent as much time as he could with them. He could always be found outdoors either playing, swimming, fishing or boating with them.
Keith woke up and seized the day every day. His love for his Lord Jesus Christ was unfailing, and he kept that faith strong throughout his last moment on this earth.
He was a man of integrity and always put his family and others first. He served on many church boards and worked with youth, as well as taught Sunday school while at Christ Lutheran Church. Keith was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He was involved in small group Bible study as well as on the welcome team. He was also a proud member of the elite F.G.C.C.
Survivors include his spouse, Sue Haase of Norfolk; children Alishia Haase of Omaha, Charles (Madina) Haase of Omaha, Sam (Yadu) Haase of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren: Emmett, Easton, Leila, Landon, Lola and Kai; a sister, Kathy (Carl) Miller of Norfolk; mother-in-law Skeet (Potts) Starr; in-laws Jerry (Deb) Potts, Deb (Dave) Hoffman, Tom Potts, Lori Shaffer; and his beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lillian; father-in-law Charles Potts; sister-in-law Jean Potts; and nephew Hayden Shaffer.
Honorary casketbearers will be Jeff Hoffman, Rich Hoffman, Ryan Potts, Chad Potts, Chase Potts, Joseph Miller and Owen Shaffer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar St., Omaha, NE 68124. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.