Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow, with some sleet and freezing rain in east
central Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches along I 80 and 9 to 16 inches north of the Platte
River. Snowfall rates greater than 2 inches per hour are likely
at times. Light glaze of ice accumulations. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...All of northeast and east central Nebraska and west
central Iowa. Portions of southwest Iowa and Southeast
Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall
between 2 and 8 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact the evening and morning
commutes, with the evening commute being very hazardous.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Keith Haase

Keith Haase

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Keith Haase died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

1955-2023

Keith was born on July 25, 1955, in Norfolk to Clifford and Lillian (Hofmann) Haase. He attended school at St. Paul’s Lutheran Grade School in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1973. He then attended Northeast Community College, graduating in 1975.

Keith married Susan “Sue” Potts on Sept. 25, 1976, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk, and the couple resided in Norfolk. Keith worked for S & S Lumber, a short time on a farm near Columbus, then as a UPS driver for 38 years until he retired in the fall of 2017.

Keith enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and boating on the lake. Family was his number one priority in life, and he always made the most of it with them. He was most proud of his kids and grandkids and spent as much time as he could with them. He could always be found outdoors either playing, swimming, fishing or boating with them.

Keith woke up and seized the day every day. His love for his Lord Jesus Christ was unfailing, and he kept that faith strong throughout his last moment on this earth.

He was a man of integrity and always put his family and others first. He served on many church boards and worked with youth, as well as taught Sunday school while at Christ Lutheran Church. Keith was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He was involved in small group Bible study as well as on the welcome team. He was also a proud member of the elite F.G.C.C.

Survivors include his spouse, Sue Haase of Norfolk; children Alishia Haase of Omaha, Charles (Madina) Haase of Omaha, Sam (Yadu) Haase of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren: Emmett, Easton, Leila, Landon, Lola and Kai; a sister, Kathy (Carl) Miller of Norfolk; mother-in-law Skeet (Potts) Starr; in-laws Jerry (Deb) Potts, Deb (Dave) Hoffman, Tom Potts, Lori Shaffer; and his beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lillian; father-in-law Charles Potts; sister-in-law Jean Potts; and nephew Hayden Shaffer.

Honorary casketbearers will be Jeff Hoffman, Rich Hoffman, Ryan Potts, Chad Potts, Chase Potts, Joseph Miller and Owen Shaffer.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar St., Omaha, NE 68124. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

